The Harried Housewife: Maple Walnut Bars

MAPLE WALNUT BARS
Bottom layer
- 1 (15.25-ounce) package white cake mix
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
Top layer
- 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For the bottom layer, in a large bowl, combine cake mix, flour, butter, and egg; stir until mixture forms a thick dough. Press evenly into the bottom and 1/2-inch up the sides of a 9-inch x 13-inch baking pan. Bake until golden, 18 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, for the top layer, in a large bowl, combine maple syrup, butter, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla; whisk until well combined. Stir in walnuts. Pour over hot bottom layer; spread to cover the entire surface. Bake until top layer just starts to set, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool completely in pan. Cut into bars. Makes 24 bars.