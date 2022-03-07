 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Maple Walnut Bars

MAPLE WALNUT BARS

Bottom layer

  • 1 (15.25-ounce) package white cake mix
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
  • 1 egg, slightly beaten

Top layer

  • 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For the bottom layer, in a large bowl, combine cake mix, flour, butter, and egg; stir until mixture forms a thick dough. Press evenly into the bottom and 1/2-inch up the sides of a 9-inch x 13-inch baking pan. Bake until golden, 18 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for the top layer, in a large bowl, combine maple syrup, butter, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla; whisk until well combined. Stir in walnuts. Pour over hot bottom layer; spread to cover the entire surface. Bake until top layer just starts to set, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool completely in pan. Cut into bars. Makes 24 bars.

