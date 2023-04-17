The Harried Housewife: Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
- 1/4 cup vegetable shortening
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 cup sugar, plus more for finishing
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Peanut Butter Frosting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl, combine butter, shortening, and peanut butter. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup sugar and brown sugar; beat until combined. Add egg and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually beat in as much flour mixture as possible; stir in the rest.
Shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Dip a fork in additional sugar; flatten cookies in a crisscross design. Bake until centers are set and edges are crackled, 8 to 11 minutes. Cool 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Cool completely.
Turn half of the cookies over; add Peanut Butter Frosting to bottoms. Top with the remaining cookies; gently press together. Makes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies.