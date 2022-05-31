The Harried Housewife: Red, white and blue sprinkle cupcakes

Red, White and Blue Sprinkle Cupcakes
- 1 (4-serving size) package instant vanilla pudding and pie filling mix
- 1 (16.5-ounce) package plain yellow cake mix
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup water
- 2/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup red, white, and blue candy sprinkles, plus more for garnish
- Easy Creamy Frosting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 24 muffin cups or line with paper liners. Reserve 2 tablespoons pudding mix for frosting (see below). In a large bowl, combine the remaining pudding mix, cake mix, eggs, water, oil, and vanilla. Blend with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium; beat 2 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup candy sprinkles. Divide into muffin cups. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing to wire racks. Cool completely. Frost with Easy Creamy Frosting; garnish with candy sprinkles. Makes 24 cupcakes.
Easy creamy frosting:
- 2 tablespoons instant vanilla pudding and pie filling mix
- 1/2 cup heavy (or whipping) cream
- 1 (8-ounce) carton regular or light frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium bowl, combine pudding mix and heavy cream. Whisk for 1 minute. Stir in whipped topping and vanilla
