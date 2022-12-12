 Skip to main content
The Harried Housewife: Snowy Peanut Butter Bonbons

The Harried Housewife shares a sweet holiday recipe for peanut butter bonbons.

Snowy Peanut Butter Bonbons

  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag white candy melts
  • White sparkling sugar

Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. In a large bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, peanut butter, and butter. Using a wooden spoon, stir until well combined. Divide mixture into 24 portions; place on prepared baking sheet. Shape into balls. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, place candy melts in a medium microwave-safe bowl; melt in the microwave according to package directions. Dip balls into melted candy, using a spoon to help coat them. Use a fork to remove them; place on prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with white sparkling sugar. Refrigerate until set, about 15 minutes. (Bonbons may be prepared up to 1 week in advance. Store tightly covered and refrigerated. Allow bonbons to come to room temperature before serving.) Makes 24 bonbons.

