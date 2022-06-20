The Harried Housewife: Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce

Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce
- 2 cups sliced rhubarb
- 2 cups sliced strawberries, divided
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
In a medium saucepan, combine rhubarb, 1/2 cup strawberries, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until rhubarb is tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, mash the remaining strawberries. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and lemon juice. Add mashed strawberries and cornstarch mixture to rhubarb mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 2 cups.
