The Harried Housewife: Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce

Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce

  • 2 cups sliced rhubarb
  • 2 cups sliced strawberries, divided
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a medium saucepan, combine rhubarb, 1/2 cup strawberries, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until rhubarb is tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, mash the remaining strawberries. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and lemon juice. Add mashed strawberries and cornstarch mixture to rhubarb mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 2 cups.

www.theharriedhousewife.com

Copyright © 2022 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara

