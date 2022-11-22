Have some holiday fun at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' beginning Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night.
The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
The cost to enter the event is $8 for adults and $5 for kids ages 2-12. Members of the Zoo do get 50% off the admission fee.
The event takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 18.