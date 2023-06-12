2023 Heart Run Red Cap Ambassadors: Lisa Provost

Clinton, N.Y.--Lisa Provost knew she had a family history of heart problems.
"My father had passed away from heart disease in 2019. Shortly after that I had a cousin who was 7 years older than me to the day. She passed away suddenly from a massive heart attack and she didn't even know she had heart disease," Provost explained.
After those events, the mother of 3 from Clinton made an appointment with a cardiologist. All was normal until October of 2021.
"I was undergoing a breast MRI because I have a family history of breast cancer, it was during that they found I actually had an ascending aortic aneurysm, which I had no idea I had and I don't know how long I had it," Provost said
In October of 2022, the aneurysm grew to a size that met guidelines for surgery. That's where provost met her next hurdle.
"Part of the pre-op, I had to undergo a heart catheterization, during that, to everyone's surprise, they found an 80% blockage in my left anterior descending artery which is also known as the widow maker."
In January, provost underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at St. Joseph's medical center in Syracuse. 5 months later is doing well. She says that being a red cap ambassador this year means a lot to her.
"After I had my surgery, I was really adamant that I wanted to get involved, I want to try to help save other lives, if possible, by getting the message out."