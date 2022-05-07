More than $103K raised during annual Heart Telethon

The Mohawk Valley community came together this weekend to raise more than $103,000 for the American Heart Association.
The Heart Telethon started Friday afternoon and continued until 1 p.m. Saturday following America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk.
Throughout the entire weekend, more than $430,000 was raised through fundraising by event participants and donations during the telethon.
The funds raised during the annual event support scientific advancements to fight heart disease and help the AHA promote heart health.