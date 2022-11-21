Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year.
Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas.
Anyone who would like to help, can go in and pick a tag off the tree. The items listed on the tag are only suggestions, you do not have to buy those specific items if you have other ideas.
After purchasing the gifts you can place them in a bag under the tree with the tag attached. Gift cards can also be gifted. Tags and items should be placed under the tree by Dec. 13.