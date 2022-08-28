Help the monarchs on their journey, or visit them in Oriskany at the Butterfly House

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - The monarch butterfly population is in serious decline and is at risk of becoming extinct in the next two decades.
The Eastern Monarch is also in perilous decline according to monarchjointventure.org. The organization says their population has decreased 26 percent since last year.
Holly Wise, who manages consumer horticulture education at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Oriskany tells us people, businesses, schools and farmers can help butterflies continue to thrive, and a little work goes a long way.
"It's good to plant little plots in your yard," Wise said referring to milkweed and other nectar plants. "You don't have to do a great big field. Planting some of the nectar flowering plants will be good."
Wise says you can also plant milk weed around perimeters of fields and yards to catch the attention of the butterflies better when it is time to lay their eggs.
"You can keep the milkweed around the perimeter or mulch around it so it stands out to the monarchs," Wise said.
Scientists, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension have found a variety of causes including herbicides, which kill weeds like the native milkweed, but there are also predators.
Farmers know the value of butterflies and some will cut fields with awareness of the monarch butterfly schedule of laying its eggs and migrating in the month of August.
Jeff Miller who manages the field crops department at Cornell Cooperative Extension said, "Monarch butterflies as well as others are important to the local agriculture because they are involved in transferring pollen to stigmas of plants and pollenating those plants."
Miller said farmers can be conscientious of pesticides and herbicides and their timing in application.
"If they have to apply any kind of pesticide," Miller said, "to actually be looking at the crop they are applying it to and make sure it is not in flower, so it's not attractive to the butterflies and bees."
The Butterfly House at Cornell Cooperative Extension had to be shut down after being filled with butterflies in 2015. The spined soldier bug got into the enclosure and ate the chrysalises hanging from the net. In 2016, they tried to eradicate the spine soldier bugs, but couldn't provide a safe environment for the monarchs.
Fast-forward to July and August of 2022. The Butterfly House is back open and the butterflies are back.
"This year we got new netting and we are making sure we bring in milk weed in buckets and we are checking over the plants to make sure there are no signs of the bug," Wise said.
There are new signs, a new net, and a new plan to protect the butterflies and the chrysalis from all predators so they can help them survive and thrive.
"The ones out in the wild will begin their journey back to Mexico and the warmer climate in September," Wise said.
Create your own butterfly garden:
You could plant your own butterfly garden to attract the monarchs. You would plant common milk weed (Asclepias syriaca) or swamp milkweed *(Asclepias incarnate). The butterflies also like nectar plants like marigolds, cosmos, aster, coneflower, zinnia, phlox, sunflower, black-eyed Susan and Agastache. Finally, you will want to provide a water source like a small container or a puddle.
One organization, the Monarch Waystation Program provides resources necessary for monarchs to produce successive generations and sustain their migration. The Monarch Waystation Program is encouraging the creation of way stations. Zoos, malls, farms, businesses, homes and schools can participate. Really, all you would do, is take a plot of land, and plant milkweed and other nectar sources to attract and feed the butterflies. Visit monarchwatch.org/waystations to learn more about creating and managing a way station.
What you don't want to do is grow exotic forms of milkweed. According Monarch Joint Venture, each fall, monarchs in eastern and western North American migrate to overwintering sites where they form clusters in trees and stay in a semi-dormant state until spring. Some monarchs skip the long-distance migration due to tropical milkweed patches in the south. This increases the likelihood that monarchs become infected with a debilitating parasite. It is recommended that in southern states tropical milk weed (Asclepias curassavica) be cut back in the fall and be replaced with native milk weed. Also in a case of a rare freeze, the would be killed.