 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 4 feet
expected later on tonight, then southwest winds to 30 knots
and waves 7 to 10 feet expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The
combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous
travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water
content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper
off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Herkimer BOCES Open House to be held on Mar. 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Schools in Herkimer BOCES region implement new COVID-19 guidance

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer BOCES Career and Technical Education Open House will take place on Mar. 8 from 6-8 p.m. 

The Open House is intended to help introduce potential students to BOCES programs as well as local college and career opportunities. Those who attend will also be able to visit the 14 CTE programs, meet teachers, and visit booths from local unions. Booths will include businesses, colleges, the U.S. Army, state police and Marcy Correctional Facility. There will also be raffles, balloons, face paintings and slushies' to enjoy.

“This year’s Open House is going to be a fun and informative family event. We want students to learn about the programs we offer and make various college and career connections at the same time. Some of their family members might also make some career connections with our guests that could lead to a job,” Herkimer BOCES Principal of Technical Education, Dave Itzo said. 

Herkimer BOCES offers 14 CTE programs:

· Advanced Manufacturing

· Automotive Technology

· Building Construction

· Child and Family Services

· Conservation

· Cosmetology

· Criminal Justice

· Culinary Hospitality

· Health Science Careers

· Heavy Equipment Operation

· ITA - Network Administration

· Outdoor Power Equipment

· Visual Communications Media Arts

· Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology

Recommended for you