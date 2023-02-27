Herkimer BOCES Open House to be held on Mar. 8

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer BOCES Career and Technical Education Open House will take place on Mar. 8 from 6-8 p.m.
The Open House is intended to help introduce potential students to BOCES programs as well as local college and career opportunities. Those who attend will also be able to visit the 14 CTE programs, meet teachers, and visit booths from local unions. Booths will include businesses, colleges, the U.S. Army, state police and Marcy Correctional Facility. There will also be raffles, balloons, face paintings and slushies' to enjoy.
“This year’s Open House is going to be a fun and informative family event. We want students to learn about the programs we offer and make various college and career connections at the same time. Some of their family members might also make some career connections with our guests that could lead to a job,” Herkimer BOCES Principal of Technical Education, Dave Itzo said.
Herkimer BOCES offers 14 CTE programs:
· Advanced Manufacturing
· Automotive Technology
· Building Construction
· Child and Family Services
· Conservation
· Cosmetology
· Criminal Justice
· Culinary Hospitality
· Health Science Careers
· Heavy Equipment Operation
· ITA - Network Administration
· Outdoor Power Equipment
· Visual Communications Media Arts
· Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology