Herkimer BOCES students create chess sets for fundraiser

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students in the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Advanced Manufacturing program have been creating chess sets with the Haas Automation computer numerical control lathe program.
Students are using the machine to create the chess pieces themselves, and create the tools and fixtures they are using to make those chess pieces.
"The control panel for the Haas Automation CNC lathe is the same control panel used on much larger Haas machines, so students would be able to operate those machines in a job setting," Advanced Manufacturing Instructor, Peter Stone said.
Students are making a total of 50 chess sets, some of which will be gifts to Herkimer BOCES Board of Education members. Others will be sold for a fundraiser to take the students to the Eastec Manufacturing Trade Show. Those who would like to purchase a chess set to support the fundraiser, can contact Stone, at 315-867-3006.