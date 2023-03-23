Herkimer County animal rescue holding March Madness fundraiser

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – The Pause 4 All Paws Animal Rescue in Little Falls is holding a March Madness fundraiser to help support their services.
The group is a not-for-profit volunteer organization that provides emergency care for animals in need and helps other local shelters and rescues.
The organization relies heavily on donations to provide its animal care services and is hoping to raise at least $4,000.
As of Thursday, more than $300 was donated.
An anonymous donor has also offered to match the first $1,000.
Donations can be made through PayPal or CashApp. Checks can also be sent through the mail to: PO Box 846, Little Falls, NY, 13365.
For more information on the organization, visit: pause4allpaws.com.