Herkimer County CCE launches map featuring local farmers, markets

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County has launched a food map to show people where they can buy meats, produce and other items from local farmers.
The map was supported, in part, by a grant from the Farm Family Assistance Project.
The goal is to help preserve farming and keep local farms afloat by letting people know what they have to offer.
The map has green icons indicating farms, which you can click and get the name, address and specialty of that location. Red icons show locations of local farmer’s markets and the dates and times they are held.
