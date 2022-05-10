 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Herkimer County CCE launches map featuring local farmers, markets

  • Updated
  • 0
Herkimer County food map

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County has launched a food map to show people where they can buy meats, produce and other items from local farmers.

The map was supported, in part, by a grant from the Farm Family Assistance Project.

The goal is to help preserve farming and keep local farms afloat by letting people know what they have to offer.

The map has green icons indicating farms, which you can click and get the name, address and specialty of that location. Red icons show locations of local farmer’s markets and the dates and times they are held.

For more information or to view the map, click here.

