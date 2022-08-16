Herkimer County Fair hopes to inspire new farmers

Frankfort, N.Y.-- It’s another sign that summer is beginning to come to a close. The opening of the Herkimer County fair. The fair isn't just fun and games, it also serves an important purpose. To educate the public about the importance of agriculture. Herkimer county fair cattle superintendent Jeff Donahoe, it adds a human aspect to what consumers are buying. "It lets the consumer put a face to the product they're buying or the farm that they're driving by" Donahoe said.
Rick Donahoe is the next generation of farmer, following in his father's footsteps. But to many in the younger generation, a career in agriculture is not as enticing as it once was. According to Rick Donahoe, "It’s not enticing to be a next generation farmer because of the cost of everything now a days and the profit margin is very slim and it’s just not feasible any more". Those sentiments were echoed by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. "We are lucky in this region that we have so many multi-generational family farms. Programs like FFA, 4H, county fairs are critical to that to exposing our youth our next generation of future farmers in upstate New York because we want to make sure that we continue to have local agriculture here" Congresswoman Stefanik said.
According to Jeff Donahoe, the fair isn't just for fun, it’s for education and that exhibitors are always happy to answer any questions fairgoers may have. "Any of you coming to the fair, don't be afraid to ask anybody that’s here exhibiting if you have any questions or want to know more. We're all more than happy to educate you on what we do on a day-to-day basis."