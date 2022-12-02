Herkimer County Historical Society's annual Cookie Sale set for Dec. 17

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Cookie Sale on Dec. 17.
Santa will also be there on a fire truck, to take pictures with until noon. Each family gets one photo but a set of three can be purchased for $10. As well as a free activity for kids to participate in.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Cookies will be pre-packaged for $15. Each package contains two dozen cookies, assorted.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring a food donation in to receive a free cookie in return. The event is located at 400 North Main Street.