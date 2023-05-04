Herkimer County holds first-ever State of the County summit

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County held its first-ever state of the county development summit Thursday morning at Herkimer College.
Among their flagship projects for the next year or so will be a Herkimer County children's center.
This would help parents who want to become independent from the system, as well as working parents who can’t afford to lose pay to take time off when children need to go to doctor or therapy appointments.
County officials say the county is solvent and in good fiscal shape, but they are keeping an eye on some areas of concern that could affect their bottom line.
"We can weather the storm the next two or three years,” said Vincent Bono, chairman of the Herkimer County Board of Legislators. “After that, we have to take a good look at our budget and there may be the possibility of a tax increase. In any given year, that could happen.”
They also discussed priority vision themes, including affordable livable communities and thriving local economy and economic opportunity.
Read the full Herkimer County Community Development Strategic Plan below: