Herkimer County Hunger Coalition collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition is collecting donations for victims of the deadly floods in Kentucky last month.
According to the latest reports, 33 adults and four children were killed during the floods. More than 400 people also had to be rescued by helicopter or boat.
The Mohawk Valley has seen its share of flood damage over the years, and Hunger Coalition founder, Ray Lenarcic, says this is just one way local residents can help.
“I'm going to be 80 in September, therefore, more than once in my lifetime we've had the floods in the valley. But mainly the death of the children. I mean, you look at their faces, how tragic. Something should be done and I think what should be done is to help this Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund,” Lenarcic said.
Checks can be made out to ‘Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief’ and sent to:
Herkimer County Hunger Coalition
P.O. Box 662
Herkimer, NY 13350