Herkimer County leaders focusing on community development with new strategic plan

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County leaders are focusing on community development and have created a strategic plan to reach their goals.
The plan was developed through a partnership between the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, county government and municipalities, and the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency. The groups worked together to establish a shared vision for the future under the umbrella slogan “It’s All Happening in Herkimer County.”
The plan outlines a community development strategy that involves business outreach, community engagement and fostering connections and innovation in the area.
Deborah Kessler has also been named the community development director and will help implement the plan in the community. Kessler is on the board of directors of the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Empowered Pathways and the Herkimer Chamber of Commerce.
Members of local nonprofits, education institutions, businesses and local government were also appointed to an advisory committee in January to help support the execution of the plan.
A community development summit will also be held on May 4 to help establish a collaborative action plan for 2023. The event will take place at Herkimer College from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information on the summit, reach out to Kessler at 315-867-1379 or dkessler@herkimercounty.org.
View the full strategic development plan below: