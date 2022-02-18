Herkimer County Legislative Breakfast returns

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce held its legislative breakfast event Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The event is usually annual but was on hiatus during COVID.
The breakfast allows local lawmakers to connect with other leaders in the community and the general public.
"Meet with all of the electeds who do cover Herkimer County, let them know what we're doing here and also get their feedback on how best they can support what we're doing here,” said John Piseck of the Herkimer County IDA. “We know with the new lines there'll be some changes. But we always want to keep those relationships open."
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon was in attendance, as well as Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik via Zoom.
The event was held at Herkimer County Community College.