...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front moves through in
the late morning into early afternoon with gusty winds and snow
squalls. Winds increase behind the front with the strongest
winds in the late afternoon into the early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Herkimer County Legislative Breakfast returns

  Updated
  • 0

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce held its legislative breakfast event Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The event is usually annual but was on hiatus during COVID.

The breakfast allows local lawmakers to connect with other leaders in the community and the general public.

"Meet with all of the electeds who do cover Herkimer County, let them know what we're doing here and also get their feedback on how best they can support what we're doing here,” said John Piseck of the Herkimer County IDA. “We know with the new lines there'll be some changes. But we always want to keep those relationships open."

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon was in attendance, as well as Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik via Zoom.

The event was held at Herkimer County Community College.

