Herkimer County Public Health to hold office hours in Town of Webb in March

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- In March, Herkimer County Public Health, Town of Webb Office Hours, will be held at the Lakeside Terrace for the month.
Office Hours will not be held in the Town of Webb's office building. If you would like to learn more about the programs Herkimer County offers, head to the Lakeside Terrace on March 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Terrace is located at 110 S. Shore Road, Old Forge. There will be informational and educational material to help connect communities with needed services and assistance. Program experts will also be available to speak with.
HCPH programs include:
- Adult and Child Immunizations
- Rabies Prevention
- Lead Poisoning and Prevention
- Early Childhood Intervention
- Communicable Disease
- Maternal Child Health
For more information, you can go to Herkimer County's website or Facebook page.