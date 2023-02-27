 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Herkimer County Public Health to hold office hours in Town of Webb in March

Herkimer Public health

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- In March, Herkimer County Public Health, Town of Webb Office Hours, will be held at the Lakeside Terrace for the month. 

Office Hours will not be held in the Town of Webb's office building. If you would like to learn more about the programs Herkimer County offers, head to the Lakeside Terrace on March 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Terrace is located at 110 S. Shore Road, Old Forge. There will be informational and educational material to help connect communities with needed services and assistance. Program experts will also be available to speak with. 

  HCPH programs include:  

  1. Adult and Child Immunizations
  2. Rabies Prevention
  3. Lead Poisoning and Prevention
  4. Early Childhood Intervention
  5. Communicable Disease
  6. Maternal Child Health

For more information, you can go to Herkimer County's website or Facebook page.  

