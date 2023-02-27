 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 4 feet
expected later on tonight, then southwest winds to 30 knots
and waves 7 to 10 feet expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The
combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous
travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water
content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper
off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Herkimer County Public Health to hold weekly immunization clinics

  • Updated
Herkimer Public health

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer County Public Health will have immunization clinics every week, throughout the year.  

The department offers a range of routine child and adult immunizations. Flu, mpox and COVID-19 are also available. 

Clinics will be held on: 

  • Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. 
  • Select Mondays from 3-6 p.m. 
    • June 26
    • Aug. 7 and 21
    • Sep. 11 and 18
    • Oct. 16 
    • Nov. 13 

All clinics are appointment only and can be made by calling 315-867-1176. Clinics will be held at 301 North Washington Street in Herkimer. 

