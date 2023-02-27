Herkimer County Public Health to hold weekly immunization clinics

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer County Public Health will have immunization clinics every week, throughout the year.
The department offers a range of routine child and adult immunizations. Flu, mpox and COVID-19 are also available.
Clinics will be held on:
- Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
- Select Mondays from 3-6 p.m.
- June 26
- Aug. 7 and 21
- Sep. 11 and 18
- Oct. 16
- Nov. 13
All clinics are appointment only and can be made by calling 315-867-1176. Clinics will be held at 301 North Washington Street in Herkimer.