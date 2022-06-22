Herkimer County Senior Picnic returns in person at Frankfort fairgrounds

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Herkimer County residents 60 and older gathered together for the first senior picnic in two years at the fairgrounds in Frankfort on Wednesday.
The county Office for the Aging gives seniors a chance to be social, play games and win prizes during its annual event, which took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Socialization is key for older adults, so, we’re happy to do this for them and I know a lot of them are looking forward to it. So, we have had a good year this year, the weather’s been good so far. We’re just excited to be able to have this in person again,” said Kathy Fox, director of the Office for the Aging.
Those who bought lunch tickets ahead of time had chicken, potatoes and coleslaw from Kentucky Fried Chicken. Others also opted to bring their own lunch.
Seniors who won Bingo and won prizes like gift certificates to local businesses.