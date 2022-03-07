Herkimer Human Society make quick work of flooding

MOHAWK, N.Y. - The warm weather today created quite the problem for Herkimer Humane Society Sunday.
A video was posted to their Facebook earlier today of water flowing down the steps of the entrance.
Manager Melissa DeMartino tells NewsChannel2 in over 100 years, flooding has never occurred at the facility.
The Mohawk Fire Department worked hard to pump water out of the kennels.
Demartino said the drains were frozen so they had to chiseled them out with their hands. The cause of the flooding is still under investigation.
DeMartino says multiple sandbags were donated to the shelter to help by many and they thank their contributors.
DeMartino also says the dogs are safe and there are no injuries.