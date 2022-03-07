 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Herkimer Humane Society takes quick action following flood

  • Updated
  • 0

MOHAWK, N.Y. - The warm weather today created quite the problem for Herkimer Humane Society Sunday.

A video was posted to their Facebook earlier today of water flowing down the steps of the entrance. 

Manager Melissa DeMartino tells NewsChannel2 after more than 100 years, flooding has never occurred at the facility. 

The Mohawk Fire Department worked hard to pump water out of the kennels. 

DeMartino said the drains were frozen so they had to chiseled them out with their hands. The cause of the flooding is still under investigation. 

Multiple sandbags were donated to the shelter to help by many and DeMartino was grateful for the contributions.

DeMartino also says the dogs are safe and there are no injuries. 

