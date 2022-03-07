Herkimer Humane Society takes quick action following flood

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&