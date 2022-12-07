Herkimer Teacher helps NYS Youth Art Month win national award

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer Art Teacher, Heather McCutcheon recently helped New York State Youth Art Month, win a national award.
New York State Youth Art Month won the Council for Art Education’s, Youth Art Month Claire Flanagan Grand Award. For the entire month of March they shared Youth Art Month content on social media and gave examples of why the arts are important to children.
“I have been working hard for the last seven years as the New York State Youth Art Month co-chair to bring advocacy, programing and events all year long, but especially during March for Youth Art Month,” McCutcheon said.
The award winners will be recognized at a convention on April 13-15 in San Antonio.