Herkimer woman celebrates 105th birthday

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer resident Teresa Davidson celebrated her 105th birthday on May 11 with family and friends by her side.
Teresa is originally from Utica, but has lived in Herkimer for 27 years.
Her daughter, Dianne Sylvester, says her mother woke up with a smile on her face.
“She's always happy and she thinks it's wonderful. She got up today and said ‘I've made it!’ She's been saying that since she was 100,” Dianne said.
For fun, Teresa enjoys going to Denny’s for breakfast on Sunday mornings.