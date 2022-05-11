 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between
15 to 30 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15
mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated
risk for wildfire spread again today across central New York.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Herkimer woman celebrates 105th birthday

  • 0

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer resident Teresa Davidson celebrated her 105th birthday on May 11 with family and friends by her side.

Teresa is originally from Utica, but has lived in Herkimer for 27 years.

Her daughter, Dianne Sylvester, says her mother woke up with a smile on her face.

“She's always happy and she thinks it's wonderful. She got up today and said ‘I've made it!’ She's been saying that since she was 100,” Dianne said.

For fun, Teresa enjoys going to Denny’s for breakfast on Sunday mornings.

