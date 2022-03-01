High school students have chance to win Utica Public Library internship through essay contest

UTICA, N.Y. – Local high school juniors and seniors have an opportunity to win an internship at the Utica Public Library through an annual essay contest.
Students are asked to write a 1,500-word essay about how growing up in the Utica area has shaped their lives, as well as their vision for Utica’s future and how they can be a part of it.
The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties’ Give Back to Utica Fund supports the winner’s paid summer internship. The winning student will have an opportunity to learn about how a public library functions using different levels of business management, human services, retail, entertainment and education.
Juniors and seniors who live in Herkimer or Oneida counties are eligible.
Interested students can submit their essays online here.
The deadline for submissions is May 6.