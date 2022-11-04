Holiday fun at the Oneonta History Center on Nov. 17

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) announced a new series of events titled "History After Hours" and the November program is all about the holidays.
The program offers different events for adults and children at the Oneonta History Center, located on Main Street.
November's program will be held on the 17th from 5-7 p.m. to celebrate holiday history.
There will be many fun holiday activities to take part in, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas letter writing, ornament making, a hot chocolate bar and more.
The event is free and open to the public.