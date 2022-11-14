Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26

Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program.
A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.
On Dec. 4 there will be a Pet Nail Trimming Fundraiser at Dawn's Dawgs located at 45 East Faville Ave, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. by appointment only. You can call 315-429-8614 to make your reservation. All pets are welcome with the exception of birds and reptiles. Proceeds from this event will help the Dolgeville C.A.T Project as well.
On Dec. 9 a Christmas Community Spaghetti Dinner will be held at the Dolgeville United Methodist Church, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Take-outs will also be available. The event is free and open to the public.