 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26

  • 0
Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program.

A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.

On Dec. 4 there will be a Pet Nail Trimming Fundraiser at Dawn's Dawgs located at 45 East Faville Ave, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. by appointment only. You can call 315-429-8614 to make your reservation. All pets are welcome with the exception of birds and reptiles. Proceeds from this event will help the Dolgeville C.A.T Project as well.

On Dec. 9 a Christmas Community Spaghetti Dinner will be held at the Dolgeville United Methodist Church, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Take-outs will also be available. The event is free and open to the public.

Recommended for you