Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville.
The Free Gas & Groceries Campaign raised $14,671 from Oct. 1 - 14 at all participating Tops locations by collecting $1 donations from willing customers.
Since the campaign first started, $269,000 has been raised for the children’s hospital.