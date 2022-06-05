Home engulfed in flames on Kernan Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. - A fully involved structure fire on Kernan Avenue in Utica required all on duty personnel to respond.
It happened around 9:53 p.m Saturday evening at the intersection of Whitesboro Street and Kernan Ave. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 2 that the fire burned into the attic from the first floor.
It took crews seven hours to contain the fire.
The chief says the home is a total loss.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire according to the chief.
Three adults and three children are displaced. They're receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.