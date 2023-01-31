Hometown Heroes banner program expanding to include Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro

The Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes banner program was so successful in Utica, it’s now expanding to other areas, including Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro.
The program allows people to honor veterans by purchasing a banner in their name that will hang along main streets in each community.
Each banner features the name, military branch, rank and years of service, along with a photo of the veteran. The veteran honored can be living or deceased.
“The Hometown Heroes program is a great way for families and friends to honor loved ones who have courageously served this country and for the communities of Oneida County to show their appreciation for the veterans who have resided there,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “I applaud Rome, New Hartford and Whitesboro for joining Utica in flying these inspiring banners and hope more places will do the same.”
Each banner costs $150 and will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day for three years.
Last year, about 200 banners hung along Memorial Parkway in Utica. This year, the program will expand to include the Oriskany Boulevard corridor and the number of banners is expected to double.
In Rome, the banners will hang throughout Griffiss Business and Technology Park.
“There is no better venue to honor these heroes than the main highway which winds its way through the Griffiss Business and Technology Park,” said Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo. “This former Air Force Base is the home of three active duty military facilities, Air Force Research Laboratory, Defense Finance and Accounting Center, Eastern Air Defense Sector and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It takes great personal sacrifice to defend our nation and its flag around the world, and it is our honor to display the Hometown Heroes banners so those who served may be remembered by their family, friends and community.”
The program began when Mischael McKenna, a member of the Oneida Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, formed a committee with Trena DeFranco, Regent of the Oneida Chapter NSDAR; Tom Buono, of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944 and Joe Fraccola of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490.
“The impact these banners have is immeasurable,” McKenna said. “They are something that families, communities and the veterans themselves can be proud of. Community involvement is the key to the success of this initiative and we are so happy to see more areas participate.”
The banners can be purchased Feb. 1 through March 31 online at: www.mohawkvalleyhometownheroes.com.
The program is sponsored by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association and Harley Davidson of Utica.