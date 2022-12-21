 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. announce Volunteer of the Year award recipient

Hospice Volunteer

ROME, N.Y. -- Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. announced the 2022 recipient of their Carol Selinsky Volunteer of the Year Award is, Frank Di Berardino of Rome.

Di Berardino received the award for his contributions to and support of Hospice patients. He has volunteered for 27 years and always goes out of his way to give companionship to patients and their loved ones. He also recruits and trains new volunteers and serves on Hospice committees.

“Frank accepts his patients exactly where they are, no matter their circumstances or needs. He is quick to take on any assignment and is invariably humble and gracious. We are honored and proud to have Frank as a member of our exceptional volunteer team,” Jerry Plows, Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc.’s volunteer coordinator.

The award recognizes a volunteer for their outstanding work and goes to an individual who is committed to helping patients. Di Berardino always tries to meet the needs and wishes of patients. There is nothing he won't at least try to do for a patient.

“It’s my pleasure to be there for others when I’m needed,” Di Berardino said.

For information on how to volunteer, contact Jerry Plows, the volunteer coordinator at 315-735-6484 or at his email

