Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. announce Volunteer of the Year award recipient

ROME, N.Y. -- Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. announced the 2022 recipient of their Carol Selinsky Volunteer of the Year Award is, Frank Di Berardino of Rome.
Di Berardino received the award for his contributions to and support of Hospice patients. He has volunteered for 27 years and always goes out of his way to give companionship to patients and their loved ones. He also recruits and trains new volunteers and serves on Hospice committees.
“Frank accepts his patients exactly where they are, no matter their circumstances or needs. He is quick to take on any assignment and is invariably humble and gracious. We are honored and proud to have Frank as a member of our exceptional volunteer team,” Jerry Plows, Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc.’s volunteer coordinator.
The award recognizes a volunteer for their outstanding work and goes to an individual who is committed to helping patients. Di Berardino always tries to meet the needs and wishes of patients. There is nothing he won't at least try to do for a patient.
“It’s my pleasure to be there for others when I’m needed,” Di Berardino said.
For information on how to volunteer, contact Jerry Plows, the volunteer coordinator at 315-735-6484 or at his email.