Hundreds turn out for annual Ride for Missing Children

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – Rain didn’t stop hundreds of riders from heading on an 80-mile journey Wednesday morning for the 24th annual Ride for Missing Children.
The ride started at Sauquoit Valley Elementary School just before 8 a.m. The ride starts and ends in Sauquoit in memory of Sara Anne Wood, a Sauquoit student who was abducted in 1993 when she was 13 years old. Wednesday’s event started with a silent tribute to Sara as riders passed a memorial set up in her honor.
NEWSChannel 2 Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas participated in the ride Wednesday, as he's done for the past five years.
"You know honoring the legacy of Sara Anne Wood is one thing, but then also just how this world has changed since then, and just bringing an awareness to children’s safety I think is a big thing. Especially with the internet, social media, there’s all these different ways that predators can reach out to children," Kardas said.
The annual ride raises money for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“They're sending a message to the parents of missing children that we will never stop searching for your missing child. We will never give up hope for your missing child, and we will never forget your missing child,” said Frank Williams, guest speaker.
The cyclists stop at various local school along the ride route to promote awareness.
Mt. Markham second-grade teacher, Sarah Brooks, says the message has to be reinforced throughout the year and at every level of learning.
"As they age you know their maturity can handle more information, more awareness, and you know there’s now also all the digital presence that they need to be aware with so that is definitely…you know it amps up as they age with each grade," she said.
While the parent may be the strongest advocate, this group wants parents to know they also have plenty of support. To learn more about the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or to make a donation, click here.