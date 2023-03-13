 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

ICAN receives $20K to help homeless mothers in Evelyn's House program

  • Updated
  • 0
ICAN receive $20,000

UTICA, N.Y. – ICAN has received another $20,000 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support Evelyn’s House, a rehousing program for homeless women who have children or are pregnant.

The money will help raise awareness about the services at Evelyn’s House; provide staff training on maternal health, racial equality and housing programs; and expand the Graduate Peer Support Program which provides mentors to current Evelyn’s House residents.

Excellus chose ICAN to receive its Health Equity Award, which aims to improve health care access for underserved populations.

“Evelyn’s House is one of ICAN’s most unique offerings and our only residential program,” said Steven Bulger, ICAN’s CEO and executive director. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work threads throughout all of our agency’s work and is a continued commitment in our strategic planning and emphasized in every day care for our clients, staff and culture. To be able to utilize this generous grant from Excellus BCBS to advance both will make an impactful difference for us.”

Evelyn’s House is open to women ages 16 to 24 who have children or are expecting. The shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers parenting classes and other resources for mothers.

Excellus BCBS donated $90,000 to Evelyn’s House in January.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

