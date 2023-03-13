ICAN receives $20K to help homeless mothers in Evelyn's House program

UTICA, N.Y. – ICAN has received another $20,000 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support Evelyn’s House, a rehousing program for homeless women who have children or are pregnant.

The money will help raise awareness about the services at Evelyn’s House; provide staff training on maternal health, racial equality and housing programs; and expand the Graduate Peer Support Program which provides mentors to current Evelyn’s House residents.

Excellus chose ICAN to receive its Health Equity Award, which aims to improve health care access for underserved populations.

“Evelyn’s House is one of ICAN’s most unique offerings and our only residential program,” said Steven Bulger, ICAN’s CEO and executive director. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work threads throughout all of our agency’s work and is a continued commitment in our strategic planning and emphasized in every day care for our clients, staff and culture. To be able to utilize this generous grant from Excellus BCBS to advance both will make an impactful difference for us.”

Evelyn’s House is open to women ages 16 to 24 who have children or are expecting. The shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers parenting classes and other resources for mothers.

Excellus BCBS donated $90,000 to Evelyn’s House in January.