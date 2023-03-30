ICAN receives $75K for new family resource center through National Grid grant program

UTICA, N.Y. – ICAN in Utica was awarded a $75,000 grant from National Grid on Thursday to support the new family resource center and children’s museum.
The funding comes from National Grid’s Project C Neighborhood Investment Program.
“National Grid has a long, proud history of giving back to the communities we serve, and Project C is our guiding principle,” said Alberto Bianchetti, National Grid’s regional director of customer and community engagement. “We congratulate ICAN on its new home and celebrate its work of educating and supporting Mohawk Valley families with essential programs.”
The money will contribute to the overall $14 million project, which involves site improvements, museum design and adding a rotunda to the south side of the building.
“We are extremely grateful to National Grid and Project C for helping power the important behind-the-scenes systems that allow the newest home for ICAN staff, and the future home of the Utica Children’s Museum, to be highly functional, efficient and sustainable now and well into the future,” said Steven Bulger, ICAN CEO and executive director.
The new children’s museum is expected to open next year.