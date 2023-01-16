Ilion Little Theatre holding auditions for 'Almost Maine'

Ilion, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre will be holding auditions for their production of 'Almost Maine' this month.
Auditions will take place on the following dates:
- Jan. 25: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 26: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 28: 1-3 p.m.
Actors can prepare a 30-60 second monologue of their choice and can read cold from the script. Those who want to sing should prepare 30 seconds of acapella. It is also encouraged if auditioning, to familiarize yourself with the show.
Those who are interested in being backup singers for the two songs that will be performed should also audition. Auditions are open to adults of all ages.
'Almost Maine' will be presented on April 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 23 at 2 p.m.