Ilion Walgreens property for sale as plans for new location progress

ILION, N.Y. – The State Bowling Center on State Street in Ilion is going to be torn down and a new Walgreens will take its place.

However, there is currently a Walgreens just across from the bowling alley. That property is now for sale. It’s a 2 ½ acre parcel on Central Plaza and the asking price is $2.9 million.

Walgreens will remain at the current site until the summer of 2024, according to the listing details.

Walgreens has submitted plans to the Ilion codes department to change locations, but the Ilion mayor says there is no date set to start demolition.