Immigration story hour Friday at the Oneida County History Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- An Immigration Story Hour will be held at the Oneida County History Center on Friday.
Kids of all ages are welcome to attend in celebration of immigration with an Ellis Island-themed story hour, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The event was created together with the Utica Public Library. Each story hour they host includes readings, songs and crafts.
Families are encouraged to explore the 'Kids Corner' while at the museum as well. The History Center is located at 1608 Genesee Street in Utica.