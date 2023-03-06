Inaugural Stars & Stripes Gala raises money for veterans services

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The inaugural Stars & Stripes Gala was held over the weekend to benefit local veterans and their families.
More than 200 people attended the event, which was held at the Roselawn Banquet Facility in New York Mills.
Veteran Derrick Spencer, who served in Iraq, hosted the event along with his wife, Sue Spencer.
The proceeds are going to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center in Utica.
"We provide food, housing, clothing. it provides those basic needs,” said Vincent Scalise, executive director at CNY Veterans Outreach Center. “We're also doing a lot now with counseling and suicide prevention. People don't understand that most of the services we provide are not funded by the government. We provide these services to our veterans and their families through the fundraising we do."
More than 250 veterans use the center’s programs and services each month.