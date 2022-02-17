Indium Corporation looking to fill more than 65 open positions

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Indium Corporation has more than 65 job openings between its Rome and Clinton facilities.
The company held a job fair at Borza’s Recreation Center Thursday to recruit more applicants.
The open jobs are for various experience levels and some include a $500 sign-on bonus.
Production operators are needed at both sites, with about 50 available at the Rome facility on Success Drive and about 15 at the Clinton facility on Robinson Road.
“As part of our continuing expansion of our manufacturing capabilities due to increased demand, we are excited to offer the opportunity for area residents to explore the endless opportunities that Indium Corporation has to offer,” said Dawn Roller, associate vice president of human resources.
For more information on open positions, visit jobs.indium.com.