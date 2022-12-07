Inlet's 'Tree of Bells' helping community members once again this year

INLET, N.Y. -- Inlet's 'Tree of Bells' is back this year, helping the community have a happy holiday once again.
Families and individuals can nominate themselves or someone else and are then contacted and asked if they would like to participate. If they do want to participate they give a list of items they would like to receive. Those item ideas are then placed on bells which are placed on a Christmas Tree in the Inlet Town Hall lobby.
The community is asked to come choose a bell or two off the tree and purchase the gifts that can be brought to the Town hall, unwrapped. Those gifts will be wrapped and then delivered a few days before Christmas.
If you would like to help with the bells, there are still some left on the tree. The Town Hall is located at 160 State Route 28, Inlet. If you live out of town and want to participate, contact 704-233-7512.