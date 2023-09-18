Irish Cultural Center Receives NYS Resolution

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley received a New York State Legislative Resolution.
The Resolution was presented by NYS Senator Joe Griffo (R-C 53rd Senate District) on Monday to mark the halfway point until St. Patrick's Day.
The Resolution states that March will be Irish Heritage Month in New York State.
Sen. Griffo said when they asked the governor to "commemorate and designate March as Irish Cultural month... she signed it very expeditiously."
Also at the event was Patrick B. McGrath, who is the co-director of the Utica Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
"I think it's important that everyone recognizes Irish Heritage Month," he said. "It's not only important to the Irish in Utica, but it's important to everybody and maybe it just declares a little bit more that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day."
The date of the 2024 Utica Saint Patrick's Day Parade was announced at the event as well
Saturday, March 16 will be the date.