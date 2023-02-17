Irish Cultural Center's H.A.R.P. museum to begin upgrades using $10,000 grant award

UTICA, N.Y. – The H.A.R.P. Museum at the Irish Cultural Center will soon begin much-needed upgrades with the help of a $10,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation.
The H.A.R.P. Museum showcases the accomplishments and history of the Irish in the Mohawk Valley by focusing on "history, ancestry, research and programs," hence the name, H.A.R.P.
The museum holds lectures, classes, concerts and demonstrations and collects artifacts, documents, records, diaries and photos to display in various exhibits.
“This funding is timely, as it will be used to purchase lighting, display hardware, genealogical software and reference material, and other foundational needs of the museum,” said H.A.R.P. Museum director Alex Sisti. “It now allows us to better focus our efforts on the collection, cataloging and display of artifacts of local and regional Irish culture.”
The grant was secured by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, through the Legislation Initiative Program, which provides funding to support nonprofit organizations.
“Enhancing my district is always a priority to me,” Buttenschon says. “I want to thank the Irish Cultural Center for reaching out to my office with this project. The H.A.R.P. Museum affords our residents and guests to learn about the Irish culture and promotes an understanding of what it means to be Irish and the many contributions the Irish-Americans have made to the Mohawk Valley.”
The museum is located at 623 Columbia St. in Utica.