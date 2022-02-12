Island Breeze Bar & Grill celebrates Black History Month

UTICA, N.Y. - Island Breeze Bar and Grill, located in downtown Utica is a family-owned black business, specializing in Caribbean food, healthy drinks, and serving the community. Sandra Gowe, co-owner of Island Breeze Bar and Grill said being a black business owner keeps her going.
Gowe said, "it's very exciting, it makes my day coming out every day to see my customers which I call my family. I really, really, appreciate them because they really support my black business so I'm happy to have it."
Sandra Gowe said there's so much more to being a black-owned business. Gowe and her husband, Carlloyd Gowe, who is also the chef, said they balance taking their kids to school, manning the grill, and keeping the business running.
Gowe said, "Really and truly being a black own business right now we don't see, we're past seeing colors we see everybody as one."
There are only a handful of black-owned businesses in Utica and although the pandemic helped increase sales at Island Breeze, Shevon Gowe, sister of the owner, said there have been highs and lows.
Shevon said, "There are pros and then there are always cons but most of all it's working together with all of us in the community that makes us one and united and it's very strong for that. Shevon added, "that's why we love the customers who come in here and always give to us...COVID was rough but we pulled through it and we're still here standing strong."
Island Breeze is celebrating Black History Month by adding an additional item to every meal, which they say sets them apart and keep the customers coming back.
Carlloyd said, "the love that I get back from the community... they appreciate the food that we have...the customers are our family, they aren't even a customer anymore they're our family because of the support, their love, so we appreciate it."