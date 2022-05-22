Johnson Park Center free food giveaway

 Skip to main content
UTICA, N.Y. - Johnson Park Center (JPC) will hold a food giveaway on May 23. and 24 at the JPC food pantry.  

The Drive-Thru food giveaway is from 2:00 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. on May 23rd.

Walkers food giveaway is from  3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 24th. 

According to the JPC center, the pandemic has made it harder for children to access no-cost meals provided by schools and community organizations in New York. As a result, 1 in 5 kids face hunger in New York. Providing food to the community is a part of JPC's way of combating food insecurity. 

 

