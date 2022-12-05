Johnson Park Center holding Christmas present giveaway at upcoming food distribution event

UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center Food Pantry will give away free Christmas presents at one of its food pantry pickup events next week.
Here is the upcoming JPC schedule:
Food giveaway
For walk-ups:
- Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Christmas Free Presents and Food Giveaway
For walk-ups
- Monday, Dec. 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Free Food Food Giveaway
- Drive-thru
- Monday, Dec. 19, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Walk-ups
- Tuesday, December 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Food customers must bring their JPC food pantry cards. Anyone who needs to recertify can bring the IDs of all people living in their household, including driver’s licenses, photo IDs, social security cards or birth certificates.
These events are held rain or shine.
For more information, visit: johnsonparkcenter.org.