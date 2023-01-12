Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event

UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4.
The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area.
Registration for the event is at City Hall and begins at 10 a.m. the walk begins shortly after at 11 a.m. Individual walkers can also register online. The fee for individuals is $25, registration for teams is $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Registration includes a goodie bag along with food and beverage.
There will be two fundraiser awards given to the top teams. T-shirts will be available to purchase at the event as well.