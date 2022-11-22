Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need.
The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out Turkeys. Over 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
The Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors (MVAR) also held their annual food drive at the Hope House Tuesday. Every year the realtors from various agencies work together to collect as much food as possible for the event.
Both events have helped community members take the pressure off their holiday grocery list, this year.